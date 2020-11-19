Casi Davis Puts Buns On Display In Skintight Jumpsuit

Instagram sensation Casi Davis as once again put her buns on display as she excitedly announced further details of her new fitness clothing range. The latest update instantly delighted her 1.3 million followers and went live on Wednesday, November 18.

The latest snap showed the model flaunting her enviable curves while wearing a form-fitting jumpsuit. While the image was slightly out of focus, it didn’t stop the attention from her many admirers.

Casi posed after dark while wearing a black jumpsuit from her own range of workout gear, Davis Active. The item of clothing featured halterneck straps that crossed over her smooth back. As she posed facing away from the camera, a little of her sideboob could be also seen.

The outfit had a low back, so plenty of skin was on display. But, for many of her supporters, it was her pert derriere in the booty short bottoms that drew all of the attention. Her toned thighs could also be seen at the base of the shot.

The photograph was taken at night and the dark waves of the ocean could be seen behind Casi. She posed looking over one shoulder as though glancing toward her intended audience. Most of her face could not be seen due to the crop. However, her blond curls were there, cascading down over her shoulders and billowing out in what appeared to be a gentle night’s breeze.

In the caption, the celebrity spoke of her new fitness wear and of how her fans could preorder the outfit that she wore.

Casi’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already amassed an impressive 16,200 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Luxury photo of the goddess,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Love this!!!” a fan gushed.

“Love,” another user simply stated.

“OMG,” a fourth person wrote, also using adding some emoji to further highlight how they felt about Casi’s latest update.

Many of Casi’s followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, considering the content, the peach one also got a steady workout by her fans.

Casi often flaunts her perfectly toned figure when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday the Instagram sensation dropped her pants and revealed a thong as well as going topless in the racy post.