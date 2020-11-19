Qimmah Russo Kneels On All Fours While Wearing Black-And-Gold Evening Gown

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo flaunted her enviable physique to her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 18, saw the celebrity down on all fours as she posed in a glamorous evening gown.

Qimmah wore a skintight black dress that featured large gold motifs on it. The outfit plunged down low in the front, revealing the celebrity’s ample cleavage. The skirt also featured a thigh-high split, showing off her fabulously toned legs as she knelt on all fours.

Her long dark hair was straightened and parted to the side. During the photoshoot, the sleek style helped to add more of an elegant element. She also completed the look with a pair of enormous gold hoop earrings.

All three photos showed Qimmah kneeling on the concrete slope of a waterway. The first snap saw her flicking her hair to the side as she pouted for the camera and looked back over her shoulder.

The second image showed Qimmah starring directly at her intended audience. She gazed seductively at the camera as her hair cascaded down over her shoulders.

The final pic resembled the first one. However, this time, her high-heeled shoes could be seen. In addition, it appeared that the wind had blown her tresses out behind her this time.

In the caption, she tagged the photographer Xavier Albert as being responsible for the impressive snaps.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within seven hours, the set had already garnered 22,500 likes and more than 350 comments from her legions of fans.

“Amazing!!!!!!” a fan declared.

“You are upping your game. Superstar status. Do your thing, Miss,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Making the LA river look good,” another user stated in reference to the location of the photoshoot.

“YOU ARE A GOLDEN PRINCESS” a fourth person exclaimed in all-caps, also using a variety of emoji for further emphasis to their proclamation.

Many of Qimmah’s followers also opted to use emoji rather than words as a way to show their appreciation for her latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, as is usual with any of the fitness guru’s posts, the muscly arm was also used frequently.

Qimmah likes to share a variety of content on her official social media account. However, of late, many of her posts have been fashion related. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she flaunted her chiseled physique while wearing a skintight minidress and killer heels.