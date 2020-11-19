Nikki Webster Looks Almost Unrecognizable, Dropping More Than 450 Pounds After ‘My 600-LB Life’

Nikki Webster came to My 600-LB Life in need of some drastic changes but with almost unrivaled enthusiasm. In the time since then, the Arkansas woman has made an incredible transformation and today looks almost unrecognizable compared to the dangerously obese patient that viewers first met.

Nikki was first featured on Season 4 of the TLC docu-series, weighing in at 650 pounds and growing too large to carry out everyday tasks. But she made some incredible strides while featured on the show, and has continued to lose weight in the nearly four years that followed her undergoing gastric bypass surgery. With the network revisiting her episode in November 2020, there is even more progress to report — including a new partner to help her along the journey.

As InTouch Weekly reported, Nikki lost an incredible 450 pounds and got married to boyfriend Marc Gray back in 2017.

It has not always been an easy path. As the report noted, she took to social media earlier in the summer to talk about the struggles she has found during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My life, as well as many of yours, has been turned completely upside down,” she wrote. “I’m still struggling and dealing with all the changes and emotions that have accompanied this pandemic.”

But she has found some positives to the new situation as well, sharing a picture showing off her incredibly slimmer face with her hair and makeup done, which she said was the result of being in quarantine.

Nikki has also used social media to keep fans updated on her progress, sharing a picture of her keto pizza recipe that’s part of a drastically changed diet.

The pictures show a lifestyle almost completely different than what viewers saw when she first appeared on My 600-LB Life. As The Cinemaholic noted, the Arkansas woman could barely walk around her home at her heaviest, growing exhausted while walking down the stairs to go to the bathroom. She suffered from near-constant pain and frustration, and was unable to find a diet that would help her keep off the pounds.

The huge weight loss that has followed in the last four years has made Nikki one of the popular My 600-LB Life alums, with a number of celebrity news outlets checking in and the network revisiting her to show off the progress. In one update, she proudly got back into jeans for the first time in years after having grown too large to wear them.