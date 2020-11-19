Laura Sagra Sizzles In Teeny Bandeau Top And Ripped Daisy Dukes, ‘No Caption Today’

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra flaunted her toned physique and instantly delighted her 972,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, November 17, showed the celebrity rocking a pair of cutoffs as she flaunted her fine figure.

She declared that she didn’t need to caption the photo and her supporters quickly rushed in to voice their opinion on the matter, as well as on her look.

Laura wore a tiny bandeau crop top that was black on one side and an animal-print pattern on the other. It hugged her form and showed off a little cleavage as she posed with one hand resting on her head.

She teamed this with a faded pair of ripped Daisy Dukes. Laura tucked her thumb into the top of the high-waisted cutoffs as she gazed directly toward the camera lens.

Both items of clothing helped to highlight the model’s pale complexion and toned midriff.

Her long locks were straightened and parted slightly off-center. She had flicked her hair over to one side and it cascaded down over her shoulder.

She stood in front of a brick wall as bright sunlight shone down on her. To one side of Laura, a glass sliding door could be seen leading inside. A potted plant was situated directly behind her on the brickwork.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. After a single day, the photo had already gathered 22,100 likes and more than 200 comments from her adoring fans.

“Top class,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Spectacular,” a fan remarked.

“Wow [Laura] very gorgeous,” another user stated.

“No caption needed,” a fourth person wrote, also adding an emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Along with English comments, there were a variety of responses in other languages. The Spanish term “hermosa” was often written. According to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers resorted to using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the kissing and clapping ones also featured regularly.

Laura shares a variety of content to her social media account, most highlighting her enviable figure. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week, she showed off her toned stomach while wearing a pretty floral underwear set. As to be expected, this instantly captivated her admirers, who had plenty to say about the revealing lingerie.