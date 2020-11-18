Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Ample Underboob On The Beach In A Racy Swimsuit

Ireland looked flawless in the daring ensemble.

Ireland Baldwin gave her 640,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday when she steamed up her page with a sizzling bikini snap. The eye-popping post went live just moments ago but has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin posed on the beach for the steamy photo op, sitting up on her knees in the soft sand. She rested her hands flat on top of her thighs and pushed her hips slightly out the side, emphasizing her dangerous curves as she gazed back at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

A blur effect fell over the background of the snap, ensuring that all eyes remained on the 25-year-old hottie. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine that her followers would have been focused on anything else.

Ireland brought some serious heat to the beach and her feed as she showed off her smoking-hot physique in a racy black bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her look included a scoop neck top that fell low down her chest, leaving her decolletage bare and cleavage well on display. A daring cutout fell over the bottom of her bosom, exposing a scandalous amount of underboob that gave the look even more of a seductive vibe. The number also had thin spaghetti straps that showed off the star’s unique tattoo collection on her arms.

The beauty’s swimsuit also included a pair of classic black bikini bottoms with a daringly high-cut design. The style left her curvy hips completely within eyesight, as well as her lean legs and sculpted thighs. It had a curved waistband as well fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist. Its straps sat parallel to her navel on each side of her midsection, helping to draw eyes to her flat tummy and abs.

Ireland wore her dirty blond locks in a trendy half-up, half-down style that kept her hair from falling in front of her face. She also wore two set of gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain necklace to give her beach day look a hint of bling.

Fans wasted no time showering the skin-baring snap with love, with dozens flocking to the comments section of the post to let their admiration be known.

“Good lord you are so so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Could you be more perfect?” questioned another fan.

“I’m in love!!!” a third follower remarked,” adding a red heart emoji and the end of his comment.

“Super hot pic…as usual,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 6,000 likes within less than one hour of going live.