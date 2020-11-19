Adrienne Bailon Flaunts Fantastic Figure In White Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts

On Wednesday, November 18, Adrienne Bailon, co-host of the talk show The Real, uploaded a stunning snap on Instagram.

The picture, which was taken with Adrienne’s smartphone, showed her standing on wood flooring in front of a full-length mirror. She leaned to the side and rested one of her hands on the table next to her. She tilted her head and looked at her phone screen with a serious expression on her face.

The 37-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a white sports bra and a pair of matching high-waisted drawstring shorts. The casual ensemble put her toned midsection and lean legs on display. Adrienne finished off the look with a white duster cardigan that had slid off her shoulder and a ring.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in loose waves. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption of the post, The Cheetah Girls star noted that her loungewear set was from her own clothing brand LA VOÛTE. She also encouraged fans to watch tonight’s episode of Fox’s I Can See Your Voice. Adrienne, who is a celebrity panelist on the singing competition, revealed that she will be showing off her own vocal skills during the episode.

Many of her fans stated that they were looking forward to hearing her sing in the comments section.

“I’m so excited to see you singing it’s gonna be the highlight of the show,” wrote one commenter, adding both a heart-eye and a see-no-evil monkey emoji to the end of the comment.

“Yesss I’ve been waiting for you to sing! I’m so excited I know you did amazing,” said another Instagram user, followed by a pink heart emoji.

A handful of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the singer, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing!!!!” gushed an admirer.

“Graceful beauty @adriennebailon,” added a different devotee.

Adrienne graciously engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The photo seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Adrienne is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she opted to forgo wearing a shirt underneath an oversized jacket. That post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.