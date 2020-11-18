Laurence Bédard Poses On Industrial Staircase While Wearing Sheer White Underwear And Pointy-Toed Boots

Instagram model Laurence Bédard delighted her 2.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 18, saw the celebrity posing on a set of stairs while wearing nothing more than her underwear and a pair of boots.

Laurence posed on the black metal stairs with one hand positioned over her head. As she did so, she held back her sleek bob and showed off her pretty face as she looked down toward the floor.

She wore a sheer white bra. The lace cups plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of the celebrity’s ample cleavage. Laurence teamed this with matching panties that high over her trim hips. The revealing underwear in the pale color helped to show off her toned body but her bronzed complexion as well. In addition, her wide variety of tattoos were prominently on display as were her long legs.

On her feet, she wore pointy-toed boots in a unique pattern, further showing off her perfectly toned legs.

Red lighting was used in the background to enhance the industrial vibe going on. It shone through the metal steps and shed red stripes along the wall directly next to Laurence.

In the caption, she tagged Fashion Nova, indicating where her fans could head to should they want to replicate her sexy look.

Laurence’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the racy image. Within six hours, the photo had already racked up a whopping 75,300 likes and more than 700 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Omg god woman you are something else,” a fan declared.

“Superwoman,” another user simply stated.

“You are super sexy in these,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words as they rushed in to show how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, the surprised face, as well as the drooling one, also got a steady workout as well.

Laurence often flaunts her enviable figure when choosing content to publish to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, once again she flaunted her long legs and svelte figure in a recent update, this time while wearing a tiny white mini dress. As to be expected, there was a flurry of activity in the comment section as her fans quickly showed their appreciation.