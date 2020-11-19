Haley Kalil Bends Over In Cheeky Monokini: ‘On Set Shenanigans’

Haley stood on her toes in her poolside pic.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hottie Haley Kalil got a bit cheeky in candid snapshots from the set of a photo shoot.

The 28-year-old Minnesotan model and former pageant queen took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, to gift her 345,000 followers with a double-image update. Haley showed off her silly side and her perky backside while posing beside a pool. In her caption, she described her pics as showing her getting up to “on set shenanigans,” indicating that the images were outtakes from a modeling gig.

Haley showcased her lean, leggy figure in a dark blue monokini. The garment had off-the-shoulder sleeves formed by a flirty ruffle that trimmed the straight neckline. The one-piece boasted two large cut-outs on each side. A thin string was threaded through the center of the garment, and it circled around the model’s stomach and back at the smallest part of her whittled waist. A high-cut leg helped to highlight the length of her lithe limbs.

Haley was initially photographed in profile. This revealed that the back of her bathing suit featured a cheeky cut that left little of her toned derriere to the imagination. She struck a creative pose by getting halfway up on her toes, bending over at a 45-degree angle, and sticking her butt out. Her hands were positioned a short distance in front her chest with her palms facing outward. She turned her head toward the camera and smirked at it.

Haley faced the camera in the second image. While having a good laugh, she was captured with her mouth wide open. The radiant beauty scrunched up her nose and squinted so that her eyes were almost completely closed. She allowed her shoulders to roll forward as she slightly bent at the waist. Her legs were shoulder-width apart, and the photo captured the toned condition of her slender thighs.

The setting of her shots was a luxurious pool surrounded by closely cropped green turf and square paving stones. She had a view of distant mountains and palm trees. One of the tropical plants also grew right beside the pool.

The word “beautiful” appeared in the comments section of Haley’s post over and over again, but some of her followers flattered her with other adjectives and nouns.

“You are so freakin cute,” read one response to her post.

“A goddess,” another fan wrote.

“Such a fun loving human!” a third admirer enthused.

“The prettiest geek and nerd,” commented a fourth Instagram user.

