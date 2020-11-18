Australian Stunner Olivia Mathers Rocks Sexy White Bikini In Latest Instagram Share

Olivia is ready for summer in Australia.

Olivia Mathers likely got pulses racing with her most recent Instagram share, which hit her page on Tuesday, November 17. The Aussie stunner brought the heat as she showed off her flawless physique in a white bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The 23-year-old went full smokeshow as she flaunted her ample assets in the barely there swimwear, which a tag on the photo indicated was from the popular online retailer Oh Polly. The two-piece included a classic halter-style top with thin straps that looped around her neck, drawing eyes to her toned arms and shoulders. Its band was similar in style and wrapped tightly around Olivia’s rib cage to emphasize her slender frame. Meanwhile, its plunging neckline and minuscule triangle cups showed off the star’s voluptuous cleavage and sideboob, giving the look a seductive vibe.

Olivia’s bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her page. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her sculpted lower half, leaving her curvy hips and toned thighs well on display for her audience to ogle. It had a thin, curved waistband that sat just below her navel, helping to accentuate her tiny waist. Fans could also get a good look at her flat tummy and abs thanks to the racy design.

The social media star ventured outside for the photo op — fitting, as it is nearly summer where she lives in Queensland, Australia. She included two images in the upload that captured her posing in front of a vibrant green bush that filled up the entire background of the snaps. She stood directly in front of the camera, gazing back at it with an alluring stare in the first shot before tilting her head down for the second, causing her dirty blond locks to spill messily over her shoulders in loose waves.

The double-pic post proved extremely popular, amassing over 35,000 likes after just one day of going live. Many of Olivia’s followers also hit up the comments section to show some love for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you look amazing,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful with an amazing, perfect body,” praised another fan.

“Girl crush forever,” a third follower quipped.

“Stunning as always,” added a fourth admirer.

Olivia regularly rocks scanty swimwear on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her fans. She recently brought some heat to her feed when she showed off her killer physique in a floral bikini while spending a day at the beach. That look proved popular as well, earning over 26,000 likes and 154 comments to date.