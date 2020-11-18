Camila Bernal Sits In The Waves And Flaunts Curvaceous Booty

Curvaceous Instagram model Camila Bernal has once again wowed her 1.4 million followers with her latest bikini post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, November 18, saw the celebrity rocking a skimpy two-piece as she frolicked in the waves.

Camila wore a white patterned string bikini that barely covered her assets. The triangular cups were tied up around her neck in a halter-fashion, showing off plenty of her sideboob as she posed. The matching briefs featured a thong-back and sat high over her hips, highlighting her ample booty as well as her bronzed skin.

Sharing three photos, Camila sat in the shallow depths of a pool of water at the beach in the first snap. She leaned back on one arm and pushed her wet locks back with the other. One leg was bent and raised as she settled back into the water and gazed out over the view, her plump derriere the focal point of this image.

The next two shots showed Camila standing underneath the bright sunlight. Giving a serious pose initially, she held her dark locks away from her face as she stared at something that was off-screen. Finally, she smiled casually and kicked up a little water as she completed the alluring set.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within one hour, the set had already racked up more than 8,400 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

Some of her supporters commented in other languages. “Hermosa” and “preciosa” were both often-used Spanish words. According to a Google translation, these mean “beautiful” and “precious,” respectively.

“Always hot,” one follower gushed in the comments section.

“Ohh omg,” a fan declared.

“Amazing,” another user simply stated.

“Gorgeous gorgeous woman,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a long string of emoji for further emphasis to their words.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, considering the content, the peach one also saw a steady stream of attention.

Camila often shows off her killer curves when posting updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she also flaunted her buns while laying on the edge of a pool after dark. As to be expected, her admirers were quick to dive into the comments section and show their appreciation for the buxom beauty.