Kylie Jenner Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Red Bikini While Posing Poolside

On Wednesday, November 18, Kylie Jenner made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 200.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 23-year-old businesswoman sitting on the edge of a chaise lounge with a gray cushion in front of a sizable pool. A product from Kylie Skin had been placed on the table next to her.

Kylie stunned in a skimpy red bikini that featured a halterneck top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. The tiny two-piece put her incredible curves and lean legs on full display. Kylie finished off the sexy look with a gold chain bracelet, a delicate body chain, and hoop earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the mother-of-one wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves and a deep side part. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted gold, giving her look additional glamour.

In the first image, Kylie faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder with a serious expression on her face. The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians tugged on her bikini bottoms in the following photo.

The third shot showed her resting her hands on her thighs, as she closed her eyes. She altered her position for the fourth picture by arching her back and placing one of her hands behind her. Kylie struck a nearly identical pose in the final photo. She did, however, turn her neck to focus her attention on the photographer.

In the caption of the post, Kylie reminded her followers that Kylie Cosmetics’ Grinch collection will be released on November 19.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3 million likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the social media sensation, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

A few fans also noted that they were looking forward to Kylie’s latest launch.

“I’ve been excited about many things BUT the mf GRINCH MAKEUP COLLECTION WITH @kyliejenner!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i literally cannnnt wait,” said one commenter, along with a green heart emoji.

“Can’t wait!!” chimed in another Instagram user, adding both a red heart and a Christmas tree emoji to the end of the comment.

This is far from the first time that Kylie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.