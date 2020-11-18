Alexa Collins Looks Phenomenal In A Strapless White Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Alexa Collins was able to squeeze a bit of outdoor time into her day today to head outside and soak up some sun. The model took to her Instagram account earlier to share a snap from her tanning sesh, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

The image was taken in Miami, Florida, per the geotag, where the 25-year-old was seen standing outside on a beautiful day. She posed directly in front of the camera, taking up the middle of the frame as she ran her fingers through her platinum locks. The sun spilled down on her to illuminate her smoking-hot bod as she gazed back at the lens with a sultry stare. Behind her, a vibrant green bush wall and palm leaves could be seen that gave the snap a slightly tropical vibe.

Despite being in the middle of November, Alexa took advantage of the beautiful weather and opted to slip into a bikini for the sizzling photo op. She rocked a sexy white two-piece from Hot Miami Styles that perfectly suited her killer curves. The swimwear included a bandeau-style top that fell low down her chest, exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had flirty ruffled cups that sat far apart on her bust, creating a scandalous cutout in the middle of the garment that teased another glimpse of her voluptuous bosom. Her toned arms and shoulders could also be seen thanks to the number’s strapless style.

The beauty’s bikini bottoms were just as risque, though her audience did not seem to mind the NSFW display of skin. The number boasted a daringly high-cut design that showed off Alexa’s killer curves, as well as a peek at her toned thighs. Meanwhile, its stringy waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

As with many of Alexa’s looks, fans went wild for her outfit in today’s post, awarding it over 16,000 likes after just seven hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to show the star some love.

“Girl you are golden,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful. You look amazing,” praised another fan.

“Alexa keeps my heart racing!” a third follower quipped.

“I love your body!!” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her social media uploads. She dazzled them again earlier this week when she celebrated “mezcal Monday” in a low-cut scarf top and jeans — a look that has racked up more than 15,000 likes to date.