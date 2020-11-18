Shocking ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Makes A Life-Changing Choice

Shocking The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 19, tease that Sharon makes a life-changing choice at Victor’s behest. Neither Rey nor Chelsea will appreciate the situation, and Adam’s life will change forever.

Victor (Eric Braeden) unexpectedly turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) for help with Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) recently told Victor that he needed to give up on Adam because their younger brother is truly a lost cause. However, Victor refused. He had no intention of ever giving up on any child of his.

Now, Victor turns to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for a shoulder to lean on, and she isn’t very receptive to her husband’s plans either. He wants to ask Sharon for help. Although Nikki and Sharon briefly buried the hatchet when Sharon was diagnosed with breast cancer, there is no love lost between these two women. Even though Nikki’s aghast, Victor, reminds her that the entire Newman family played a part in making Adam what he’s become today.

Ultimately, Victor finds Sharon and makes his request. He needs her help and only her help to get through to Adam. Victor believes his son needs some serious mental health intervention to heal and move on from his childhood trauma and everything that has happened as an adult. No other therapist will do. While Sharon is hesitant because of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), she ultimately agrees to provide Adam the care he needs. There’s just one twist, though. Victor wants to have his son committed, which isn’t going to go over well.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

As for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), she’s decided to at least hear Adam out even though she’s not guaranteeing anything about forgiveness. Adam is willing to pull out all the stops to convince her that he is a changed man, and she’s the only woman he loves. Plus, he reminds her that their son, Connor (Judah Mackey), needs them to be a family. Recently, Chelsea asked Adam to move away from Genoa City, and he promises he’ll go anywhere she wants to go as long as she will give him another chance at love.

Things are going well, and it seems as if his words might move Chelsea. However, when Sharon calls, it breaks the spell. It’s just too hard for Chelsea to forget what she overheard Adam telling Rey. He said Sharon was the love of his life, and it cut Chelsea to her core.