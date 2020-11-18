Cindy Prado Showcases Amazing Physique In Revealing Zebra-Print Top And Matching Bikini Bottoms

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado tantalized thousands of her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 18, when she shared a slew of sexy images of herself.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was snapped on the lush property of a large residence for the four-photo series. Cindy flaunted her fabulous body in every frame as she switched between several sultry poses.

She was photographed in a candid pose for the first slide, standing with the front of her body facing the camera as she had one leg in front of the other. One arm was mid-air as she smiled widely while looking to her right. The second snapshot honed in on her figure, displaying her chest, midsection, and thighs. The third photo showed the model as she tugged on her bottoms with both hands while she popped one hip out. She posed similarly in the last frame, but this time, her entire form was visible.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the left and fell around her shoulders in unkempt waves. She wore her nails short with an eye-catching white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

Cindy showcased her fabulous curves in a long-sleeve, zebra-print top that tied in the front and wrapped around her midriff, drawing eyes to her slim core. The garment’s low-cut front highlighted her busty chest as it revealed a great deal of cleavage. She teamed the skimpy number with matching bikini bottoms that tied around her waist and accented her curvy hips and pert derriere.

She accessorized the poolside look with a pair of earrings and a gold necklace.

The model was snapped in Miami, per the post’s geotag. In the caption, Cindy wrote that her entire outfit was designed and manufactured by Pretty Little Thing, an online clothing company.

Wednesday’s post accumulated more than 35,000 likes in just five hours after going live. Nearly 500 fans also verbalized their support in the comments section, where they praised the stunner about her figure, looks, and bathing suit.

“Goals, every time,” one individual commented, emphasizing their words with a heart-eye emoji.

“Omg that body,” another admirer chimed in, adding several fire emoji to the end of their compliment.

“Queen of the bikinis,” a third fan gushed, inundating their comment with red heart symboled.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth user added.

The beauty has dazzled her fans with plenty of jaw-dropping content on Instagram this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded some images in which she rocked a tiny black bodysuit that tightly hugged her curvy form.