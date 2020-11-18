Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sexy Costume Inspired By ‘Harry Potter’ Villain

On Wednesday, November 18, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that showed her dressed as a female version of the Harry Potter character Tom Marvolo Riddle — also known as Lord Voldemort.

In the sizzling snap, the 30-year-old stood in front of an off-white wall. She tagged her location as the Chamber of Secrets.

Niece’s revealing costume featured a replica of a Slytherin robe adorned with a pin that read “head girl.” She also wore a collared white shirt and a tie in the Slytherin house colors underneath a cropped sweater vest. She finished off the look with a gray pleated miniskirt and a pair of striped thigh-high stockings. The outfit allowed fans to get a good view of Niece’s toned midsection. In order to look more like the Hogwarts student, the raven-haired beauty styled her hair in loose waves and a deep side part.

For the photo, Niece faced forward and focused her attention on the camera lens while smirking. She held onto a replica of Tom Riddle’s diary.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation made reference to a quote from the movie Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. According to IMBd, the dialogue was spoken between the characters Albus Dumbledore and Tom Riddle.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 26,000 likes. Quite a few of Niece’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look perfect in that outfit,” wrote one fan.

“Slytherin never looked so good,” added a different devotee.

“I adore the beauty of your eyes,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of thumbs up, rose, lipstick mark, heart, smiling face, and heart-eyes emoji to the end of the comment.

“@niecewaidhofer You’re beautiful my dear,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a peach emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Niece is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut white tank top and a pair of underwear while posing in a shower. That picture has been liked over 99,000 times since it was shared.