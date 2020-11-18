Brittany Cartwright Shares Poignant Pregnancy Story As She Gives An Update On Her Mom Sherri’s Health

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star revealed what mom said when she told her she was pregnant.

Brittany Cartwright shared a poignant story about her pregnancy as she gave an update on her mom Sherri’s health.

The Vanderpump Rules star posted two new photos to Instagram as she recounted the day she told her mother that she was pregnant with her first child. The reveal came a few months after Sherri first suffered medical problems that landed her in the ICU of a Kentucky hospital.

In the first photo, Brittany and her husband Jax Taylor were seen in a screenshot of a video chat with Sherri. A second pic showed the mom-to-be joyfully displaying her positive pregnancy test as she shared the happy news with her mother.

In the caption to the post, Brittany revealed that her mom was the first person she told when he found out she was pregnant. She said Sherri replied that she believes her life was saved when she was near death in the hospital so she would be able to meet her future grandchild.

Brittany also thanked all of the medical professionals who helped her mother during her major health scare.

In the comments section, several Vanderpump Rules co-stars reacted to her touching post.

“This warms my heart!” wrote James Kennedy.

“We love you [Sherri Cartwright],” Tom Schwartz added.

Other fans were also touched by the story.

“That made me cry,” one follower added. “Everything happens for a reason. Sounds like a great reason. Isn’t it the BEST telling your mom she will be a grandma?!”

Sherri also chimed in with a message to her daughter.

“Love you and the baby so much,” she wrote to Brittany.

Sherri also shared a medical update on her own Instagram page, which can be viewed here. The Kentucky native posted a photo of herself and thanked everyone who said a prayer for her during her lengthy illness.

“I just had my last surgery abdominal bowel on Oct 29,” she wrote. “Everything went well and I’m feeling great. I’ve lost 35 pounds and a lot of hair but I never lost my faith. God is good.”

Brittany’s followers know that her mom underwent emergency bladder surgery over the summer and spent weeks in the intensive care unit. The Vanderpump Rules star asked her followers to keep her mother in their prayers. Last month, Sherri returned to the hospital after suffering serious issues with her kidneys, according to People. The second health scare came just after Brittany found out she is expecting a baby boy, due in April 2021.