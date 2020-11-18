Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Jump Off A Cliff Into The Ocean: ‘Only Magic Here’

Britney Spears is currently on a pre-birthday vacation in Hawaii with her long-time beau Sam Asghari, and she seems to be having a blast. On Wednesday, she shared a fun video clip with her 26.9 million Instagram followers showing what certainly appeared to be an early highlight of her trip.

The clip began with Sam and Britney walking along a dirt path through an area with lush greenery on either side. The person filming was behind the couple, with Britney a step or two ahead of Sam.

The ocean could be seen beyond where they were on the path, down below them. Soon, the couple arrived at a clearing high above the water. The walk was sped up a bit, and before anybody could even appreciate the view, they jumped off the ledge.

The iconic singer wore a loose white shirt and a pair of khaki shorts. The string of a swimsuit top could be seen tied around her neck and she had her blond tresses pulled back into a high ponytail.

As Britney jumped into the ocean, it looked like she kept on a pair of sunglasses. Somehow, they were still in place as she dipped and then rose again to the surface of the water. A few seconds later, a shirtless Sam landed a few feet away from her.

In her caption, Britney noted that there was only magic there. In addition, she added emoji that perfectly captured the essence of their Hawaiian vacation.

Britney’s fans had an intense and immediate reaction to this daring stunt. The video had quickly been viewed about 2200,000 times in just 35 minutes. It also had 45,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.

“Yes bby yesssss be happy,” one fan commented.

“You look happier,” a second one wrote.

“So glad you’re having fun!” a third user noted.

“You make everything magic,” a fourth person raved.

On Monday, Britney revealed that she and Sam were headed to Maui for a romantic trip. The getaway came just after she lost a battle against her father in relation to her years-long conservatorship.

The “Toxic” singer has shared a few updates since packing her bags, including a shot showing her ready to initially board the plane. Another recent Instagram post of Britney’s included a note indicating that she was working on herself. She shared a set of shots showing her on the plane, looking relaxed and ready for some fun.

The past few months have been tough ones for Britney as she’s navigated this conservatorship battle in the courtroom. It looks like she and Sam decided it was time to take a break from it all and it looks like it’s already doing her a world of good.