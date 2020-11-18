Lauren Drain Goes Braless Under Sleeveless Top While Sporting Cheeky Shorts

Fitness guru Lauren Drain has a body she can be proud of and on Wednesday, she showed it off in a chic and sexy outfit that included a pair of tiny denim shorts. The blond beauty also went braless under a sleeveless top to showcase her ample chest.

Lauren’s top was a beige color, and it had thin shoulder straps and a low-cutneckline. The front of the number stretched across her breasts, calling attention to her bustline. The hemline cut off just below the waist of the shorts, giving her followers a look at her flat abs in the shorts, which were insanely short and tight. In fact, they almost looked more like underwear than they did anything else.

The personal trainer sported a pair of clear sandals with chunky heels with straps that wrapped around her ankles, and she also carried a large bag over one of her shoulders.

For accessories, she wore a thick bracelet, a pair of small earrings and sunglasses on her head.

Lauren’s hair was styled straight, and she wore it down over her shoulders.

The popular influencer was outside for the photo, which captured her from a side view. She stood on a sidewalk with a hedgerow on one side. A post, along with several trees were also visible in the blurred area behind her.

Lauren balanced on one foot while she kicked her other foot behind her. She held a section of her her hair with one hand while she flashed a big smile for the camera. The pose put her muscular legs on display while also showcasing her slim waistline and pert derrière. Her shapely shoulders and arms were also hard to miss.

In the caption, she promoted her six-week fitness challenge.

Her followers had nothing but good things to say about the picture.

“No question… the hottest woman on the planet,” one admirer wrote adding a group of emoji that included a flame and red heart.

“Gorgeous absolutely perfect look amazing,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Wow you are so hot!” a third fan commented with flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful smile and an amazing body,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier this week, Lauren shared a snap that showed quite a bit more skin than Wednesday’s post. The photo saw her soaking wet while standing in the turquoise waters of Tulum. She sported a bold red thong bikini and struck a pose that showcased her muscular physique — especially her booty and upper arms.