Paula Abdul Shares A Thrilling Peek At New ‘The Masked Dancer’ TV Show

Fans of Paula Abdul and The Masked Singer have a treat coming up next month. The singer, who is known for her mad dancing skills, recently took to Instagram to share a promo for her upcoming project, The Masked Dancer, which is a spin-off of the singing version of the show.

Abdul’s post revealed that the new series would air on Fox starting Sunday, December 27, offering the mask twist on dancing. Joining her as panelists are comedian Ken Jeong, actor Brian Austin Green, and actress and musician Ashley Tisdale. Green also performed as a “Giraffe” during the fourth season of The Masked Singer.

The series isn’t Abdul’s first foray into the world of reality competitions. She served as a judge on American Idol for several seasons between 2002 and 2016. She also judged So You Think You Can Dance between 2013 and 2016, and she guest judged The X Factor UK in 2006 and 2018.

During the clip she shared, Abdul wore a tight black outfit with spaghetti straps. Over that, she had on a sheer black overlay with sparkly gold polka dots on it. She wore her brunette hair in ringlets with a fringe that fell over her forehead. The lengths cascaded over her shoulders to her waist. Dangling gold earrings and several rings served as accessories, and her fingernails sported a long, bubblegum pink manicure.

Fans of the “Cold Hearted Snake” songstress seemed excited to see her on the small screen again. The clip got nearly 5,000 views, and dozens of Instagram users took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Any show with Paula Abdul is a win,” wrote one fan who included a thumbs up, fist bump, okay sign, and a blushing smiley. Abdul replied to thank him, leaving a red lips emoji.

“I’m so excited to watch the show and to see you again on that stage. I love you, Paula. Sending hugs and kisses from the Philippines. You’re awesome,” gushed a second devotee who used several hearts, heart-eye kiss, and heart-kiss emoji to make the point.

“We all need something to look forward to. And this will be so much fun,” enthused a third follower who completed the comment with a red heart and heart-eye smiley.

“Thank you, sweetheart. I can’t wait‼️” Abdul responded.

“I’m so so excited, and I just can’t hide it, P. I absolutely cannot wait for your adorable face and your beautiful smile back on my TV. I love you, P,” a fourth Instagram user declared.