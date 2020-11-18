Nazanin Mandi Bends Forward In Short Black Dress & Snakeskin-Print Knee-High Boots For Latest Missguided Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for fashion brand Missguided and uses the social media platform to promote their attire. For her most recent post, Mandi shared three images within one upload that saw her rocking different ensembles.

In the first shot, she wore a burgundy/brown leather jacket that featured two large pockets at the front. The low-cut item of clothing displayed her decolletage and was paired with matching shorts that fell above her upper thigh. Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, accessorized herself with rings and decorated her short nails with polish. She styled her dark shoulder-length hair down for the occasion.

The 34-year-old was snapped in front of a plain white wall from the thighs-up. Mandi placed her hands on the belt area of her attire and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, she stunned in a mini black dress with long sleeves. The garment was teamed with eye-catching snakeskin-print knee-high boots which gave her outfit a dash of color.

Mandi bent forward and rested both her elbows on a circular surface. The former R U the Girl contestant crossed her legs over and placed her hands to the side of her face.

In the third and final frame, Mandi opted for another short black dress with no sleeves. She wrapped herself up in a jacket of the same color and accessorized with stylish shades with red frames.

The influencer directly faced the camera and let her jacket hang off her left shoulder slightly.

For her caption, Mandi treated her followers to a discount code that will allow them to get a discount via the brand’s website.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 9,500 likes and over 240 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Yaasss you and these boots,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Everything looks so fine on you!” another person shared.

“Whatever you wear is basically a hit,” remarked a third fan.

“I wish I was as gorgeous as you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mandi is also a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a dark green semi-sheer lace bra with matching panties. Mandi went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her painted pedicured toes. She displayed the tattoos inked on her hip and the side of her body.