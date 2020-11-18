Australian Model Madi Edwards Stuns In Colorful Crocheted Set: ‘Switchin’ The Positions For You’

Madi Edwards took to Instagram on Wednesday to share humpday treat with her loyal fan base. The model and social media star rocked a sexy two-piece set flaunted her bombshell body.

The photo was snapped outdoors, and saw Madi posed in the center of the frame. Madi appeared in a spot that was lined with gravel, and there were a sprawling mountain range and spiky plants at her back. The sky was clear, and an abundance of sunshine spilled over her fit figure. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California. Madi gazed into the lens with a sultry stare, grabbing at the front of her top with both hands.

She slayed in a colorful, two-piece set that hugged her curvaceous physique in all the right ways. To top of the garment looked similar to a bikini and had pastel colors that included teal, yellow, and pink. The piece had a plunging neckline that dipped low into her chest, leaving her bronze collar on display. Its tiny cups covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines, leaving ample amounts of cleavage for her adoring fans to admire. Her muscular arms were also well on display.

The model teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms with a scalloped waistband that was worn high and tight on her hips, accentuating her hourglass curves. The garment covered a portion of Madi’s navel but left her taut tummy and tiny midsection in full view. Madi styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and loose curls that tumbled messily over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, the model shared that she was “switching the positions for you,” adding a set of pink hearts. As of this writing, the update has only been live on Madi’s page for a short time, but it’s already garnered more than 5,6000 likes and over 50 comments. Some social media users complimented Madi on her fit figure, while several others raved over her beauty.

“The photo is great, @madi_edwards…. Thank you very much for this wonder, really, you look very beautiful and the work you do to show your simplicity and nature is highly valued…” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Enjoyed the view so beautiful body,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“God bless Madi Edwards. The most beautiful lady on the planet,” another social media user gushed.

“Ok my new fav pic of you. You are perfect,” a fourth fan complimented with a few flame emoji.