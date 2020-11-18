‘Siesta Key’ Renewed For Season 4, Filming To Take Place At An ‘International Private Resort’

The MTV reality show will film in a 'bubble.'

Siesta Key has been renewed for a fourth season at MTV, but things will look very different for the Florida-based reality show.

Production for the series didn’t take place as usual over this past summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but new episodes will begin filming next week with stars Juliette Porter, Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Amanda Miller, and Garrett Miller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet noted that while production for Siesta Key will begin in Sarasota, the cast and crew will soon move to an “international private resort” that they will “take over” so they can remain safely in a quarantine bubble. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during production.

The quarantine solution has been successfully used for several other reality shows, including Big Brother and The Bachelorette.

The renewal news was confirmed on the official Siesta Key Instagram page as several photos of the show’s stars posing in swimwear and full glam were shared with followers to announce its return.

“Let’s do the damn thing!” Siesta Key veteran Kelsey Owens wrote in the comments section.

Thrilled fans also reacted to the renewal announcement, with some saying this was the news they needed in 2020. Others said Siesta Key isn’t the same without original star Alex Kompothecras, who was fired from the series after his past inappropriate social media behavior was unearthed. Alex’s dad, Gary Kompothecras, remains as an executive producer on Siesta Key.

Several Siesta Key stars also shared posts about the Season 4 news on their social media pages, including Juliette and Kelsey, who posted glam shots to announce their return to filming.

In the caption to Madison’s Instagram post, which can be seen here, she wrote, “SEASON FREAKING FOUR BABY.”

In her own Instagram post, seen here, the show’s leading lady and narrator, Juliette, teased that the cast will be back for “another round.”

Fans know that a regular season of Siesta Key has more than enough drama, so it will be interesting to see how things play out as the cast members shoot at a private resort without outsiders.

Earlier this year, the reunion for the MTV reality series left fans with several bombshells as Madisson and her boyfriend Ish Soto revealed they got engaged. In addition, Brandon found out he is a father to a baby boy and vowed to step up to the plate to help raise him.