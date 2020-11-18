Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Flaunts Sculpted Thighs In Tiny Shorts While Lying On A Bed

On Wednesday, November 18, former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin shared a sizzling snap with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 31-year-old lying on her stomach on a bed with two white pillows and a matching duvet from the bedding and loungewear company Brooklinen. In the post’s geotag, Nastia revealed that she uploaded the post in “[p]aid partnership with [B]rooklinen.” Framed line art depicting people doing gymnastics had been hung above the bed.

The gold medalist appeared to be petting her dog Harley, who was lying next to her. She lowered her gaze and pressed her face against her canine companion’s head with a small smile playing on her lips.

Nastia looked stunning in an off-white sweater and a pair of coordinating tiny shorts that put her sculpted thighs on full display. She finished off the look with numerous earrings.

The blond beauty had also tucked her hair behind her ear, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the caption, Nastia made reference to “snuggling” with her dog and advertised for Brooklinen’s “Black Friday Sale.” She also encouraged her followers to check out her Instagram Stories to see her “favorite items” from the company.

A few of Nastia’s followers flocked to the comments section to share their appreciation for her minimalist artwork.

“[L]ove the art on the wall,” wrote a social media user.

“That art is amazing,” remarked another follower, along with a pink heart emoji.

Many fans also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” gushed a fan.

“Great picture of a very beautiful lady and her dog!!!!!” said a different devotee, adding a string of pink heart and smiling face emoji to the end of the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the athlete.

The picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Nastia is not shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black two-piece swimsuit that featured a plunging top and a pair of high-waisted bottoms. That tantalizing post has been liked over 17,000 times since it was shared.