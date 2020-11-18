Kindly Myers Straddles A Bike In A String Bikini: ‘Wanna Go Take A Ride’

Playboy model Kindly Myers knows how to get the attention of her 2.2 million Instagram followers. On Wednesday, the blond beauty did it when she shared a series of photos that saw her flaunting her fabulous figure in a string bikini while she straddled a bike.

According to the geotag, Kindly was in Cancun for the photo shoot. While the update consisted of three photos, the snaps appeared to be the same. She looked stunning as she posed next to a group of topical plants that included palm trees. The camera captured her from a side view as she straddled the bicycle.

Because of the way she was standing, not much of Kindly’s swimsuit was visible. However, plenty of skin was on display. The bikini top featured narrow cups, and they appeared to be made of sections of red and animal-print print fabrics. All that could be seen of the bottoms was a strap tied into a loopy bow on her hip.

The popular influencer wore her wavy locks with a deep side part. It was tossed over one shoulder so she could flaunt as much skin as possible. She accessorized her look with a belly piercing and a ring.

Kindly posed barefoot with her booty barely touching the bicycle seat. She arched her back while she flashed flirty smile for the camera. With her hands on the handlebar, she leaned forward a bit. The pose gave her fans a peek at her bustline, but the picture was more about the rest of her body — including her pert backside. With one foot on the ground and her other foot on the pedal with her toes pointed, she also put her shapely legs on display. A large tattoo on her side called attention to her taut abs, and her smooth skin looked flawless in the light.

In the caption, Kindly left a flirty remark about going for a ride. She also tagged the photographer and her makeup artist for their creative efforts.

Many of Kindly’s admirers had plenty to say about the sultry snap.

“[L]ooking Fabulous and stunning,” one Instagram user commented.

“What a knockout body wow,” a second follower wrote adding several emoji that included flames and a green heart.

“Hottest chick on the planet,” quipped a third fan.

Earlier in the month, Kindly gave her fans a different view of bodacious booty when she posed one a bridge while she sported a colorful two-piece with a cheeky cut. The model stood with her back to the camera while she peered over her shoulder and smiled while cocking her hips.