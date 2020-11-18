‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Gives Fans An Inside Look At The Cast’s Ritzy New Digs

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick gave fans an insider look at the cast’s ritzy new digs in a behind-the-scenes video taken ahead of the debut of the latest season, which begins on Thursday, November 19. The cast mates and their families lived in a protective bubble in residence at a large Las Vegas hotel where they could safely interact with one another as they filmed Season 4.

The video was shared on the show’s official Instagram page.

Angelina shared that generally on the series, the Jersey Shore pals would be out clubbing. Instead, they spent a lot of time hanging out with one another on the grounds of the luxe residence.

Angelina took fans on a tour of the building. She showed off the opulent, villa-styled balcony that overlooked a stunning lake as well as the center of the hotel, which featured a fountain and lots of places to relax.

She showed viewers what she called her “favorite place” in the entire hotel – the bar – which was filled with tons of premium liquor. Angelina shared that she used to be a bartender and appeared to be very comfortable in that particular area.

Angelina showed viewers a flight of stairs, which she claimed would come into play as the episodes progressed. She also pointed out a large pool area and a lagoon with sand, which the reality star called the cast’s own beach.

She bumped into co-star Vinny Guadagnino, who was taping his interview segments for the series. The two exchanged some friendly insults before she called him a “chooch” and left.

The brunette stunner then showed viewers the presidential suite. In there, she was ambushed by Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, who told her he rented out the entire building so the cast and crew could be together safely, and most of all, “get along.” This was likely a nod to the explosive Season 3 ender when Angelina fought with her female co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their feelings about the tour.

“Snooki said yesterday on her story that she didn’t come back cause she didn’t want to film with Angelina. SMH can’t believe MTV allowed Angelina to come back,” wrote one fan.

“I can’t wait!!! I’m making meatballz and Ron Ron juice to celebrate!” quipped a second fan.

“I really didn’t like when Angelina came back… Wish Snooki would be there and take her place she’s part of the family,” explained a third Instagram user.

“When Pauly scared her tho,” joked a fourth fan.