Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Making Rift With Royal Family Worse By Doing Things ‘Their Own Way’

The buzz is that tensions are running high for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when it comes to their ties to his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in Santa Barbara after stepping back from their fairly conservative, traditional life in England last spring. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the divide between the couple and his loved ones seems to be widening. That growing gap, it seems, is in large part due to the determination the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown to do things the way they want, rather than the way that is expected of them.

Nicholl spoke with OK! and the Daily Mail shared the details. She signaled that “the Firm,” seemingly a reference to Buckingham Palace, has been unwilling to soften their traditional expectations when it comes to Meghan and Harry.

The latest issue, apparently, is what went down on Remembrance Sunday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harry and Meghan made an appearance at a cemetery in Los Angeles and had a photographer with them to document the visit. They released photos of the visit and received a fair amount of pushback for what some perceived as a publicity stunt.

Initially, Harry had asked for a wreath to be laid on his behalf during the London ceremony. However, his request was denied, and he was said to be quite disappointed by the decision. That denial seemed to spark the idea to do the visit in Los Angeles, which may not have been perceived as they had hoped.

Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool / Getty Images

According to Nicholl, “the Firm” has remained steadfast in not bending the rules they have had in place for decades. As Meghan and Harry forge forward on doing things their own way, it seems their efforts are creating more and more strife with the tradition-driven Palace.

“It highlights the great divide between Harry and the royal family,” she said of the couple’s decision to publicize their Los Angeles appearance.

“There is such a gaping cavern now and exercises like this only serve to widen that gap rather than heal the rift,” she added.

Deciding to do this, she suggested, could even cause issues when it comes to determining the pair’s future roles within the monarchy. She pointed out that the pair has repeatedly shown a determination to do things their way, despite decades of traditions and expectations.

The Remembrance Day event wasn’t just a one-off in this respect. Rather, it was a continuation of a pattern that has already been generating strife between the two sides. It seems that the more often Meghan and Harry go that route, the deeper the rift is with the monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in a “probation period” and a re-evaluation of the situation is expected to take place early next year. Whether Harry and Meghan can find a way to keep the monarchy happy while living the life they want remains to be seen. So far, it’s certainly been a significant challenge for them.