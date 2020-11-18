Ashanti Wows Fans In Semi-Sheer Purple Leather Bodysuit

R&B songstress Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The chart-topping singer is no stranger to making headlines for her fashion choices and made quite the impression on her followers with her most recent post.

The “Rock wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a purple leather bodysuit that featured a semi-sheer detailing at the top that was made out of different material. The item of clothing displayed a hint of her decolletage and had two small belts going across the front. Ashanti teamed the look with black fishnet tights while wrapping herself up in a purple coat with a fur collar and cuffs. She accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings and rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. Ashanti styled her long dark wavy locks down and opted for a pair of shades.

The 40-year-old treated her fans to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award winner was captured in front of a curtain backdrop with one hand on her hip. She pushed one leg forward slightly and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Ashanti she took off her sunglasses and held them in her right hand. She folded her hair behind her left ear and flashed a smile while looking over to her right. The John Tucker Must Die actress showed off her pearly whites and her side profile.

In the tags, Ashanti credited her hairstylist Monique Auxilly, fashion stylist Tim B., makeup artist Theresa Francine, and designers Nadeem Waheed and Katerina Lankova for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 35 minutes, her post racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 290 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

“So beautiful wow you are so amazing,” one user wrote.

“My favorite color looks amazing on youuuuuuu” another person shared, adding the purple heart emoji.

“Purple is for royalty and you are a beautiful queen,” remarked a third fan.

“Purple had always been my favorite color, and you make it look so well,” a fourth admirer commented.

Slaying in bodysuits is nothing new for Ashanti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a peach garment with a long cover-up that featured a black, pink, and red pattern all over. Ashanti completed her outfit with black thong sandals that showcased her pedicured toes and accessorized with a couple of necklaces, ankle bracelets, wrist bracelets, and large hoop earrings.