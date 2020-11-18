Mexican Model Daisy Marquez Sizzles In Revealing Lacy Lingerie

Daisy Marquez teased her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 17, with a hot new update that left little to the imagination. The Mexican model took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot in which she rocked a scanty lingerie set that put her hourglass figure fully on display.

For the photo, Marquez was captured sitting on an elegant green velvet booth with a tall cushioned back that filled the background. She leaned to the side, placing her hand on the seat for support while resting the other on her thigh. Marquez glanced straight into the lenses with soft eyes and lips that hung a bit open.

Marquez had on a two-piece lingerie set in a dark green shade that matched the atmosphere of the shoot. It included a lacy bra with flower designs that gave it a semi-sheer effect while still covering her breasts. Her bottoms featured the same texture and high-cut legs that bared her curvy hips. According to the tag, her lingerie was courtesy of Savage X Fenty, the brand created by Rihanna.

Marquez wore her dark brown hair parted on the right and styled in straight strands that fell behind her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a simple gold necklace with her nameplate and sparkly stud earrings.

In the caption, Marquez teased that “all eyes” were on her. She also revealed that she is an ambassador for Savage x Fenty and that her post was a part of that partnership.

Her post proved to be popular with her admirers. In under a day, it has garnered more than 166,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to interact with her caption and to praise Marquez’s body and physique, sharing their overall admiration for her.

“Illegally hot [string of fire emoji] f*ck can I look like you? Thankssss,” one user raved.

“[W]hy is this giving me selena vibes,” another one of her fans added.

“You look amazing! Diosaaaa,” a third user chimed in, using the Spanish word for “Goddess.”

“[C]an we switch lives for a day? I wanna be a ig baddie,” replied a fourth fan.

Last month, Marquez once again took to the social media app to post a similar slideshow. She appeared to be wearing the same set, though it looked a different color. As The Inquisitr has written, Marquez was indoors in front of light brown drapes for both shots. The first framed her from the hips up and showed her with her hands behind her backside as she looked sideways. The second was similar and featured her with her hands up.