George & Amal Clooney Split Rumors Debunked After Nonsense Report Of Him ‘Fleeing’

Rumors regarding the split of George Clooney and his wife Amal have been debunked after a nonsense report of George “fleeing,” reported Gossip Cop. The news outlet investigated a claim made by a tabloid that reported that the couple was on the rocks after being married for six years. They used evidence of a snap of George in his car while the couple quarantined with one another during the early months of the coronavirus lockdown. The Globe used a photo of George in his vehicle as evidence that he was desperately trying to escape Amal. Gossip Cop claimed that there could have been different reasons why the actor was in his car and deduced that the reporting done by the newsstand tabloid was completely false.

The Globe alleged that being together every day with his wife and two children during lockdown was too much for the actor, per another report debunked by Gossip Cop. The outlet cited claims made by unknown sources that said George did not like being “bossed around” by Amal, and he spent his days watching television and movies, eating junk food, and virtually talking to friends. They also alleged that the couple was headed for a divorce. This, too, was refuted by Gossip Cop.

Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images

This report comes on the heels of a new interview with George in GQ Magazine where he waxed poetically about his wife and the happy home they have created with their twins Alexander and Ella. In the interview, George revealed he is still deeply in love with Amal, despite consistent tabloid reports to the contrary.

He shared to GQ that he thought he would never marry again (the actor was wed to Talia Balsam for four years) and never have his own children. George revealed that prior to meeting the international lawyer, he was content with his work and friends. That was until he met Amal and realized his life was not as full as he believed, and she added an element that he now understands was fundamentally missing from his busy life.

George claimed to the publication that when he met Amal, “everything changed. I’d never been in a position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.…” as he spoke of his twins, who are now 3 years old.