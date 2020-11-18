Jessica Simpson Reveals Her 1-Year-Old Daughter Birdie Mae Is Already A Shoe Fanatic

The fashion designer said her toddler changes shoes four times a day and no one's are off limits.

Jessica Simpson says her youngest child is following in her footsteps – literally.

The singer and fashion designer shared a new photo on Instagram that revealed her 1-year-old daughter Birdie Mae loves shoes as much as she does.

In the snap shared with her 6.2 million social media followers, Jessica’s little girl was pictured wearing an adorable army green jumpsuit and fur-trimmed Ugg-style boots. The toddler had her blond curls up in a leopard-print headwrap as she posed with one leg back. She was looking off to the side while someone snapped her picture.

In the caption, Jessica noted that her baby girl, who was born in March 2019, already has a passion for fashion and that one of the first words she ever said was “shoes.” The Open Book author added that Birdie repeatedly changes her shoes throughout the day and even wears her dad Eric Johnson’s giant footwear on occasion.

Many of Jessica’s fans hit the comments section to remark on the too-cute pic of the famous mom’s mini-me.

Several zeroed in on Baby Birdie’s fashionable footwear and said she has a great sense of style, while others couldn’t believe how big she has grown.

“Love her boots! Little Miss Fashionista!” one fan wrote.

“I can’t handle the cuteness of this mini fashionista Jess situation,” another added.

“Wait what happened to your baby? Who is this girlie?” a third fan asked.

“She is your twin!” another follower wrote to Jessica. “Wholy wow! Lol She’s such a cutie!”

Another fan wanted to know if Birdie has already started wearing 4-inch heels like her famous mama.

Followers of the 40-year-old singer know that she wears high heels and boots no matter what the occasion, and it appears she may have passed that trait down to her youngest child.

It’s not a huge surprise that Jessica’s 20-month-old daughter is already fashion-focused. The too-cute tot has been wearing items from her mom’s adorable kiddie clothing line since birth, and she even served as a model for Jessica’s clothing brand earlier this year.

Birdie Mae and her big sister Maxie Drew, 8, wore pieces from the Jessica Simpson Collection while modeling alongside their mom in a camper-themed summertime photoshoot taken at their home, according to photos shared by Us Weekly.

In addition to Birdie, Jessica’s daughter Maxie also has an eye for fashion. The 8-year-old apparently designs fashions for her stuffed animals.

“Right now she’s really into her stuffed animals and dressing [them] so we have to have a wedding coming up for her stuffed animals that are puppies,” Jessica previously said, per Us Weekly. “We are having a fake puppy wedding with all gowns that she designed. It’s really pretty cute!”