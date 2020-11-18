Katelyn Runck Rocks Unbuttoned Top & Daisy Dukes That Are Cut Like Underwear: ‘Your Average Southern Belle’

Katelyn Runck went scantily clad in the most recent update added to her fiery feed. The model’s upload included two images that showed her fit figure from all angles.

The first image in the series captured Katelyn posed outside in front of a stone wall. A geotag in the update suggested the pics may have been taken in Nashville, Tennessee. She turned her figure at a slight angle, gazing into the camera with a sultry stare.

The second photo in the deck offered a better view of Katelyn’s bombshell curves. She faced her chest toward the camera, resting one hand on the wall behind her and draping the opposite near her side. She popped her hip back, which helped highlight her hourglass frame.

On her upper half, she wore a tight crop top with horizontal stripes. It had a row of buttons that ran down the middle, and she wore the first few undone, exposing an ample amount of cleavage for fans to admire. It had thick straps that were worn wide on her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms bare. The cropped cut also flaunted Katelyn’s flat tummy.

She added a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that were cut like underwear, wearing the front undone and exposing a ton of skin. Its leg holes were frayed, giving the look an edgy vibe. The sides wore worn high on Katelyn’s hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. The high-rise design also showed off her muscular thighs, which were entirely bronze.

She sported a dark polish on her nails and styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part. Katelyn added sexy, loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, Katelyn shared with fans that she is on her way to Nashville and asked for recommendations on where to go. The social media star also asked fans which photo they liked better.

Unsurprisingly, the upload has amassed more than 21,000 likes and 800-plus comments within a few hours of being shared on her feed. Most Instagrammers applauded Katelyn’s incredible body while a few more gave their Nashville recommendations.

“Happy Wednesday Katelyn, have a wonderful day!” one fan wrote, adding a few red hearts.

“Katelyn, you are such a natural beauty, love number two showing your sweet innocence!” a second follower complimented.

“NOTHING average about you. Such a vision of perfection,” a third exclaimed with the addition of a few flames.

“It’s been more than a year since I am following you and I am so amazed and stunned to see your level of consistency in terms of fitness. Perfection at its BEST,” a fourth chimed in.