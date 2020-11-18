Zara Larsson Wears Revealing Bodysuit For Fierce ‘EUPHORIA.’ Cover

Zara Larsson has graced the front of EUPHORIA. magazine with not one but two digital covers. The Swedish songstress has become one of pop music’s biggest names in recent years and knows how to make an impact with her fashion too. On Instagram, the publication shared both covers within one upload.

In the first shot, the “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a cut-out bodysuit that appeared to be half black and half sheer. The item of clothing was very low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The garment featured a leather bodice and long sleeves. Larsson wrapped a silver piece of attire around her waist, which gave the ensemble a bit of a futuristic vibe. She paired the look with black strappy heels and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces. The star wore a long black coat around one shoulder, leaving the other side to drape on the ground. Larsson scraped back her shoulder-length blond hair and was seemingly sporting a wet look.

The singer posed in front of a cloudy blue sky backdrop while standing on a sandy floor in between two white doors. She put one hand on her hip and placed the other on the wall behind her. Larsson was captured side-on and looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she switched up her outfit and opted for a pink floral-patterned bodysuit with a white harness over the top. Larsson teamed the ensemble with heels and a choker of the same color. She sported her locks down and kept her nails short with a coat of polish.

Larsson sat on an old-fashion chair with her legs crossed over in front of a pink wall. She was captured next to a table with a vase filled with flowers on top. She held a bunch of the flowers upside down in her left hand and rested the other on the arm of the seat.

For their caption, EUPHORIA. credited the photographer Jack Alexander, fashion stylist Thomas George Wulbern, hairstylist Neil Woolley, makeup artist Hila Karmand, and assistants Morgan Hall and Thomas Brackley.

Within the interview, Larsson opened up about her long-awaited third studio album, Poster Girl.