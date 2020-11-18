Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Is Longing To Go Back To Cabo While Clad In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Holly Sonders is feeling major tropical vibes in the most recent update shared on her Instagram feed. The November 18 post included a short video clip that showed Holly rocking nothing more than a skimpy bikini at the beach.

The clip was shot by the Fox Sports host and saw her enjoying a beautiful day of fun in the sun. She held the camera at a downward-facing angle, giving viewers a great look at her incredible figure. Holly also made sure to capture the setting around her, which included a large body of water with waves crashing on the shore. A range of mountains lined the ocean, and there weren’t many clouds in the sky, allowing plenty of sunshine to spill over Holly’s figure. The model gazed into the lens as she worked it for the camera, capturing her figure from various angles.

The television host opted for a skimpy bikini. The suit featured a sexy snakeskin-print pattern with light purple fabric that enhanced her allover glow. It had a scooping neckline that showed off Holly’s bronze bust and itty-bitty, triangular cups that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s strict guidelines while still leaving an abundance of cleavage in view. The garment had a unique design with a double set of tight straps on her neck and shoulders. The suit also had a thick band that was snug under her chest, drawing attention to her tiny frame. The clip also treated fans to a great view of Holly’s trim tummy and abs.

Holly teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms that were equally hot. It had a set of straps that stretched tightly on her hips, highlighting her hourglass frame. The high-rise design also teased a peek of her shapely thighs while the back boasted a cheeky cut that showed off one of Holly’s most notable features.

Holly pulled her long, brunette locks back in a sleek bun that rested on the top of her head. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of aviator sunglasses with gradient lenses. She also rocked a pair of large silver hoop earrings, adding just the right amount of bling to her beachside attire. Holly shared that she is excited to go back to Cabo next week in her caption, noting that she has made so many amazing memories there.

Fans have been loving the post, and it’s earned more than 2,000 likes and 90-plus comments.

“So I know you have a super busy schedule, but obviously you’er [sic] able to keep your self in very good shape, can you share some of you work out and diet secrets that actually keep you in the shape you’er [sic] in?” one follower asked.

“Just booked Cabo in March!!! Maybe you’ll be there then,” a second fan added.

“Pics of your adventures would be amazing as well. They’ll all be hot,” one more commented with a few flames.