‘DWTS’ Honors Celebrity & Pro Finalists With Touching IG Share

Dancing with the Stars has honored their celebrity and pro finalists with a touching Instagram share applauding them for all their hard work this season as they ready themselves for two dances in the finale. The stars and their pro partners who have made it to the finals are Artem Chigvintsev and Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

In a slideshow of four images, the show congratulated the teams for their dedication to mastering ballroom technique and sent their good wishes for a successful finale, which will air on November 23.

The first photograph was of Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, who unexpectedly found themselves in the bottom two alongside Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten during the semifinals. The One Day at a Time star was saved by the panel of judges — which include Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli — as she stood alongside Sasha. They wore stunning coordinating outfits in a cranberry color and displayed their affection toward one another in the snap.

The second image showed Daniella’s excitement when she realized she and Nelly had made it to the finals. This will be the first time for Daniella as a newbie pro to make it to the final show. Nelly has shown a slow and steady progression as a dancer and this has resonated with fans who used their voting power to push him through. Daniella sported a sparkling black-and-white outfit in the snap where she jumped into the rapper’s waiting arms.

Jenna and Nev appeared shocked in a pic after they learned they would be headed to the last episode. They still wore the gorgeous costumes they sported for a stunning contemporary routine which was applauded by the panel of judges and given 10s across the board for the show’s highest score of 30. Between that and their redemption dance performed earlier in the season, the two achieved a total of 60 points.

The last slide was of Kaitlyn and Artem, who smiled brightly in the snap. The dancing duo won the judges’ hearts with a contemporary routine in honor of the former Bachelorette star’s late friend. Kaitlyn wore a long, lace dress in sharp contrast to Artem’s denim look.

Fans cheered on their favorites in the comments section of the post.

“Artem and Daniella first time in the finale,” wrote one fan.

“Totally rooting for Kaitlyn & Nelly for final two,” penned a second follower.

“Yes Justina and Sasha!! So proud of you both for working hard and making it!! Go get that mirrorball!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Kaitlyn and Artem will come in first. Nev and Jenna will be second. Nelly and Daniella will be third and Justina and Sasha will come in fourth. My predictions,” claimed a fourth fan.