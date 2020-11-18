Rachel Cook Oozes Sex Appeal In Skimpy Black Swimsuit With Towel Wrapped Around Her Head

Rachel Cook gave her nearly 3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, November 17, when she took to her account to post a series of snapshots of herself clad in a revealing bikini as she soaked up at the sun on a yacht.

The pictures showed the former Playboy model striking sexy poses on the front of the vessel. In the first, she stood in a three-quarter angle, arching her back and pushing her derriere back. This shot perfectly captured her chiseled abs and obliques. She glanced at a point in the horizon while allowing her lips to hang open.

In the second, Cook was down on her knees, placing one hand on her thigh and the other on her head. She looked at the photographer, smiling at the viewer. Cook was enjoying the paradisiacal beauty of Cabo San Lucas in Baja California Sur, California.

Cook rocked a black two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her bronzed complexion. Her top had a slit between the cups, which were low-cut and highlighted her cleavage. Her matching bottoms boasted a simple design, with thin straps that Cook pulled up high to showcase her strong hips.

Cook completed her look by wrapping a light blue towel around her head.

Cook noted in the caption that she had a lot of fun with Yachts Cabo, suggesting she was promoting the services of the company.

Within 15 hours of being uploaded, the slideshow has attracted about 90,000 likes and more than 440 comments. Her followers took to the comments section to shower Cook with compliments, praising her location, body, tan and overall beauty.

“So gorgeous, the boat, the ocean, definitely you Rachel,” one of her fans gushed.

“Insane is right, your legs and behind are some of the most insane I’ve ever seen in my life, just beautiful,” gushed another user.

“Thank you. You bought me a yacht for my birthday. You shouldn’t have,” a third follower joked.

“Insane Ray with this beauty (I’m early so see me please xx),” added a fourth user.

This is far from being the first time Cook posts a swimsuit photo to her Instagram feed. Earlier this week, she once again shared an image that saw her sporting an itty-bitty two-piece that sent temperatures soaring, as The Inquisitr has written. She was sitting poolside with a can of a hard seltzer next to her. Her bikini top featured blue rectangular cups that exposed quite a lot of underboob and sideboob. Her bottoms were tied high on her hips.