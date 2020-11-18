Chloe X Halle Dazzle Fans In Glittery Cut-Out Bodysuits For People’s Choice Awards

Music duo Chloe x Halle took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of themselves that were taken at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. The sisters performed at the event and not only slayed with their vocals, but also their fashion.

The “Do It” songstresses both stunned in dark gray bodysuit suits with long sleeves that were covered in what appeared to be shimmery sequins and glitter. The items of clothing featured large shoulder-pads and were cut-out around the midriff area. The pair completed their look with matching heels that gave them some extra height while styling their locks in a high ponytail.

Halle displayed her decolletage as her attire was very low-cut at the front, while Chloe’s featured a turtleneck. Halle accessorized herself with hoop earrings and Chloe opted for dangling ones.

The Grammy Award-nominated stars treated their followers to 10 images within one upload.

In the first shot, they were captured from head-to-toe in front of a black backdrop with their left legs pushed forward. The sisters placed one hand on their upper thigh and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Chloe and Halle were snapped closer-up with one hand on their hip.

In the third frame, they were photographed in the middle of their male dancers while they held hands.

In the fourth pic, Chloe and Halle attached a black-and-white snap of them walking outdoors with see-through visors on, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the 10th and final image, Chloe was caught from a lower angle in front of a clear blue sky. She bent down and stared up to her left while placing her leg close to the camera, which helped showcase the eye-catching detailing of her ensemble.

In the span of 20 hours, their post racked up more than 350,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.5 million followers.

“I can’t handle this relentless serve,” one user wrote.

“WHEW Y’ALL LOOK AMAZING,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Black women are GOD,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Y’all give me more reasons to stan every week. That performance was everythingggggg,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on Chloe x Halle’s official YouTube channel, which you can view here, they performed their album title track, “Ungodly Hour,” with full choreography.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halle is set to play Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. According to Digital Spy, the film is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021.