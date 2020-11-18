Jennifer Lopez, 51, Flashes Underboob And Goes Braless In Sultry New Photos

Jennifer Lopez is gracing the cover of the newest issue of WSJ. Magazine. The World of Dance judge is their 2020 Pop Culture Innovator and is being celebrated for her work in the entertainment industry. The 51-year-old shared a series of images from her photoshoot with the publication to her Instagram timeline on November 18.

The black-and-white photos were sultry with a hint of sexiness. For the first image, Jennifer wore an ultra revealing black dress which had a large cutout on her left side. The cut revealed a little underboob as she posed for the camera. The winding edges of the garb also exposed her entire back, with just a bit of fabric wrapping around her neck. The back of the gown plunged down to right above her famous booty, which was perfectly contoured in the tight fabric.

In a second photo — seen on Instagram here — Jennifer wore a simple white tank top. She went braless underneath. She stared into the camera stoically and held one hand against her neck and the other at her waist. The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress wore her hair pulled back in a messy updo.

A third image in the series, which can be seen here, had the Selena actress more covered up, as she rocked a monochromatic suit with oversized pants. Jennifer sat on a barstool and propped her foot up on a rung, looking casual.

WSJ. Magazine also shared the series of photographs to their own Instagram feed — seen here — while detailing the many reasons they chose the pop icon as their cover girl. They highlighted the upcoming launch of her beauty line, her new movie Marry Me, and her acclaimed performance in Hustlers.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress opened up to the publication about the time she spent with her children during quarantine. Shortly after her stellar performance at the Super Bowl and another season of World of Dance, Jennifer flew to Miami to stay with her kids during the pandemic, learning a valuable lesson along the way.

“And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren’t fine with,” she noted. “It was just a real eye-opener and a reassessment, to really take a look at what was working and what wasn’t working. You thought you were doing OK, but you’re rushing around and you’re working and they’re going to school and we’re all on our devices. We’re providing this awesome life for them, but at the same time, they need us. They need us in a different way.”