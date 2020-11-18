‘Baywatch’ Babe Traci Bingham, 52, Goes Shirtless In Pink Wig

Traci Bingham, 52, wowed her Instagram followers with a sultry snapshot, which was posted her feed on Tuesday. You can see that post here.

Traci — who is fondly remembered by fans for playing the role of Baywatch babe Jordan Tate — left little to the imagination in the upload, which was sure to have pulses racing.

The stunning actress opted to go shirtless in the snap as she rocked a pink wig. Her braless physique gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage and completely bare chest. Her toned arms and shoulders could also be spotted in the snap.

Traci clicked the photo of herself as she sat on a piece of white furniture. She leaned her body back and turned her head to the side to show off the lines of her long neck. She placed one of her arms around her body in an attempt to hide part of her bare chest. Her other arm was stretched out to take the pic.

The model’s weight appeared to be shifted to one side as she looked into the camera with a smoldering stare. She also had her lips puckered and parted for the pose.

Her long, pink wig brought a pop of color to the photo. The locks were parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that hung down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders. She accessorized the barely there look with some pale nail polish to match her hair.

Giulio Marcocchi / Getty Images

Many of Traci’s 16,000-plus followers shared their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 750 times within the first 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 80 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Love your pink hair, you look gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“So irresistibly beautiful,” declared another.

“Oh my god. Nothing better to wake up to than you my love. Have a wonderful day Traci,” a third user wrote.

“You get better with age,” a fourth person commented.

Traci has proven time and again that she is not shy when it comes to showing some skin in front of the camera. She’s become known for posting racy photos of herself to her timeline.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Baywatch actress recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a purple lace bra and an open cardigan sweater. That post was also a hit among her loyal supporters. To date, it’s reeled in more than 700 likes and over 70 comments.