Top 5 Hallmark Channel Movies You Can’t Miss This Holiday Season

As 2020 draws to a close, Hallmark has busted out 40 new holiday movies for the season. Hallmark Channel features 23 brand new “Countdown to Christmas” original films, while the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will release 17 films in their “Miracles of Christmas” schedule.

The lineup also includes pretty diverse offerings for some riveting TV.

1. Chateau Christmas (2020) – Rockin’ The Holidays

Jackson (Luke Macfarlane) wants to reunite with his ex-bandmate and ex-girlfriend over Christmas, as seen in the above trailer. When he hears that Margot (Merrit Patterson) is back in town, he pleads with her to come back for just one more show.

An old journal will take Maddie on a holiday adventure during the @hallmarkmovie Original Movie #USSChristmas starring @jen_lilley @TrevDon and @BarbaraNiven premiering Nov 28 at 10pm/9c. Will you be watching with us? @the_USO #MiraclesofChristmas pic.twitter.com/rn9WdG3i4Z — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) October 19, 2020

2. USS Christmas (2020) – A Naval Mystery

For those who like a little mystery with their standard rom-com fare, there’s this little gem that premieres over Thanksgiving weekend.

As seen in the tweet above, the flick stars fan-favorite Jen Lilley, of Days of Our Lives, who plays a reporter who’s onboard a ship during a holiday tiger cruise. She uncovers a mystery when she finds a sailor’s journal that’s 50 years old. Maddie Johnson is determined to find out how the officer’s love story ended.

Lilley plays opposite Trevor Donovan as Lt. Bill Jenkins, who is also known as “Grinch.”

According to Military, some scenes in the film were shot on-board a Yorktown aircraft carrier, which dates back to World War II. The channel invited Navy personnel and veterans to appear as extras in the feature.

The film will air on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel on November 28.

3. The Christmas House (2020) – LGBTQ+ Adoption Story

The 2020 flick has sparked a lot of hype as it is Hallmark’s first LGBTQ+ movie. As seen in the image above, the storyline features an older couple who invite their grown sons home for the holidays, and family drama ensues

Mike Mitchell (Robert Buckley) reconnects with an old flame, even though it sets tongues wagging.

Their other son, Brandon Mitchell (Jonathan Bennett), and his husband are in the throes of adopting their first child. The couple worries as they await the call that could change their lives forever.

4. Jingle Bell Bride (2020) – An Alaskan Adventure

For those who love an Alaskan Christmas romance, Jingle Bell Bride tells the story of a wedding planner who’s on a quest to find a rare flower. An exceptional man offers to help her find it, and she discovers love in the most unexpected of places.

The flick stars Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe, as seen above.

5. Christmas Town (2019) – Sci-Fi Fantasy

Lauren Gabriel (Candace Cameron Bure) needs a fresh start and finds herself in Grandon Falls over the holidays.

She soon discovers that there’s something different about the small town and finds herself wanting to stay even though a bright future awaits her elsewhere.