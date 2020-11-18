Helena Christensen, 51, Flaunts Supermodel Curves In White Corset-Style Top

Helena Christensen reminded her Instagram followers that she’s still got it in her most recent update on Tuesday. The Danish supermodel flaunted her curves as she posed in some casually stylish ensembles.

Helena — who is well remembered for her days as a Victoria’s Secret model — appeared to defy her age as she opted for an array of tiny tops and body-hugging pants. However, it was her semi-sheer white corset-style top that stole the show. The garment was strapless and featured beautiful lace detailing as it clung to her chest and exposed her ample cleavage. It also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of tight jeans to the outfit. The denim fit snugly over her round booty and long, lean legs.

In another look, Helena opted for another lacy white crop top and a pair of high-waisted jeans with dramatic flared legs. Her final ensemble featured her in a black bra top and some matching pants.

In the snaps, Helena showed off her wardrobe from nearly every angle. She stood with her hip pushed out and her thumbs hooked into her pockets. She also bent over and arched her back while staring into the camera. In one pic, she even opted to unfasten her top to show off her bare back and expose a little extra skin.

In the photos, the former runway model wore her long, dark hair in voluminous strands which fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders. Her fringe bangs also brushed over her forehead.

Helena’s 745,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 28,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 550 messages during that time.

“You are getting more beautiful by the day. Yesssss!!! For the love of vintage bustiers… at any age, you get my reference,” one follower stated.

“Helena you still look so young and good,” another wrote.

“Could you be more beautiful?” a third comment read.

“You wear it well. Gorgeous,” a fourth user gushed.

Helena doesn’t seem to be shy about flaunting her stunning figure in revealing clothing for her social media shares. She’s often seen rocking tight tops, formfitting pants, and skimpy bathing suits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model wowed her followers earlier this year when she posed in a black one-piece bathing suit while soaking up some sun. To date, that post has racked up more than 39,000 likes and over 800 comments.