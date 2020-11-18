Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In December 2020

December will prove to be a big month for those who are interested in hunkering down and viewing some of the most diverse lineups of movies and specials Netflix has to offer. The streaming service will add 16 new titles that run the gamut from holiday specials to those starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names including George Clooney and the late Chadwick Boseman. Following, here is a list of all the new titles that you can add to your list to Netflix and chill binge watch.

Angela’s Christmas Wish — December 1

Netflix

Angela’s Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for the holiday. Based on the characters from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, it is a tender and funny story about the importance of family and togetherness and perfect for a movie night with the kids.

Selena The Series — December 4

Netflix

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time.It is executive produced by members of the late entertainer’s clan and stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López.

Alice in Borderland — December 10

Netflix

Arisu is a listless, jobless, and video-game-obsessed young man who suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive in Alice in Borderland. Arisu meets Usagi, a young woman who’s navigating the games alone. Together, they risk their lives and confront what it means to live. The movie is based on a thriller manga by Haro Aso.

The Prom — December 11

Netflix

The Prom tells the story of high school student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) who was told she cannot go to the prom with her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose) due to interference by the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington). Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) are New York City stage stars with careers on the downturn. She and Barry decide that Emma’s cause will help resurrect their public images and they travel with their pals Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells) to see what they can do to help both themselves and her.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom —December 18

Netflix

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), who engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman in his last film) has an eye for her girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry.

The Midnight Sky — December 23

Netflix

The post-apocalyptic tale of The Midnight Sky follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. The actor directed the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight. It co-stars David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone.

Other must-sees on the streaming service also including the following specials and films.

The Great British Baking Show, Holidays will air on the 1st. It will feature cake pops, canapes, favorite contestants from seasons past as well as the “Derry Girls.”

Leyla Everlasting airs December 4, which is a new original film starring Haluk Bilginer, Demet Akbag, Elcin Sangu, Firat Tanis, and Alican Yucesoy. It tells the story of one marriage, two loves, three troubles, and nine lives.

Mank is set in 1930s Hollywood. The town is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles. This debuts on the 4th.

Christmas Crossfire also airs on December 4 and tells the tale of Edda and Sam who go on a Santa Claus trip to her home village. The trip takes them to the unknown, almost empty province where they get separated and find themselves in a fight between men who have nothing to lose. It airs on December 5.

Funnyman Enrique Iglesias debuts in Mr. Iglesias on the 8th. He plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater.