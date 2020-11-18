Early Black Friday Deals: Which Stores Have The Best?

The busiest shopping day of the year is a little more than a week away, but luckily for consumers, many stores have kicked off their Black Friday deals early. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, online shopping is more popular than ever, and many stores have decided to add early sales, giving consumers plenty of time to check items off of their list. Here is a list of five retailers that are offering major deals this week, both in-store and online.

Walmart

Walmart is always known for its great prices year-round, and they have already added a ton of products to their early sale section. Deals range from electronics, health, home, and toys. The early sales kicked off on November 11 and will continue through next week, with new items being added regularly.

Macy’s

Macy’s has already added over 81,000 items to their early Black Friday section, so it will take a long time to scroll through each one online. Deals range from bundled sets to clothing to toys and more. Early shopping began on November 16, and deals are available in-store and online. The department store is expected to run their promotion through November 28.

Costco

Costco was one of the earliest stores to give their customers the gift of savings with sales dating all the way back to November 5. Most offers are currently available online and in-warehouse, and include food and a variety of other products. The wholesale giant is limiting most items to a fixed quantity per customer, as they regularly do. The current sale goes through November 19, but they’re expected to release new items leading up to Black Friday.

Target

Target is already in its second week of sales, and they have listed everything from holiday decorations to electronics and vacuums. The company began the promotion at the beginning of the month, and it will run through the end of November. Target has also offered to price-match any items purchased at their stores through Christmas Day.

Bed Bath & Beyond

It’s no surprise that one of the most popular home stores decided to get in on the action early. Bed Bath & Beyond is known for their 20 percent off coupons, but their Black Friday Deals are just as good, if not better. Members of the store have a chance to save even more on all sales, compared to regular customers. Shoppers can save big in every category, including bedding, bath, kitchen, and dining.