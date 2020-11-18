Nata Lee Showcases Pert Derrière In Thong Swimsuit While Lounging On A Duck Float

Blond bombshell Nata Lee has been in Dubai for the past several days, and judging from her Instagram account, she has been having a good time while there. On Wednesday, she took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture that saw her showcasing her bodacious booty in a bright green thong bikini.

In the snap, Nata looked relaxed as she lounged on a large yellow duck float with a smile on its “face.” The duck was in an infinity swimming pool that overlooked the ocean. Part of a building was visible off to one side of the frame. A palm tree surrounded by other tropical foliage was near the building. The sky was clear, and it looked to be a gorgeous day to soak up some sun.

Nata was on her belly with her backside turned toward the camera. She stretched across the float with one hand above her head and her feet dangling off the edge. Her bronze skin popped against the deep yellow shade of the float. The pose gave her followers a nice look at not only her perky derrière but her shapely back and hourglass shape. Her toned thighs were also hard to miss.

Because to the way Nata posed, it was impossible to see the front of her bikini. That being said, the bottoms were a skimpy thong. All that could be seen of the top was a strap that tied into a bow across the middle of her back and a tiny piece of a strap that wrapped around her neck.

In the caption, Nata wrote that it was good to be back in the country. She also tagged the photographer.

Nata’a 1.5 million followers seemed more than happy to see her enjoying some down time.

“Wonderful body,” one admirer wrote added a smiley face and thumbs up emoji.

“Extremely Beautiful,” a second fan chimed in.

“Love the perspective off this piece! Really gives off a particular energy I could really relate to right now,” added a third Instagram user.

“[F]lawless,” a fourth comment read with a pink heart and kiss emoji.

Earlier in the month, Nata gave her online audience a peek at her autumn wardrobe with a snap that saw her sporting an orange turtleneck crop top and a plaid miniskirt. The top fit her snugly, highlighting her ample chest and flashing a bit of her abs. The skirt had a high waist that accentuated her trim midsection while also giving her fans a look at her shapely thighs.