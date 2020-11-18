Qimmah Russo Flaunts Cleavage & Curves In Cut-Out Bodysuit

Fitness model Qimmah Russo sizzled in her most recent Instagram post, which featured her posing in a skintight bodysuit that allowed her to show off her hourglass figure in a number of ways.

The upload included four photos where Qimmah posed in front of a black background. In the first snap, she flashed a sultry expression as she stood in profile, placing one hand on her hips as she showed off her curvy booty.

The second photo featured her facing the camera with both hands on her sides, showing how the front of the bodysuit looked like. The outfit featured a plunging neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage, as well as a cutout that offered a view of her toned midsection. Its high legs also allowed her to flaunt her thick, muscular thighs. The model left her mouth slightly open, adding a seductive feel to that particular snap.

The third image was quite similar to the second, although, in that image, Qimmah’s expression appeared far more serious. In the final pic, she was again photographed in profile, facing her right as it almost appeared as if she was wearing a bikini top. This pose also showed off the red kiss mark tattoo on her hip.

In the caption, Qimmah seemed to make a reference to the dark background of her shoot, following up with a spider emoji at the end. She also tagged Fashion Nova in her post and included a hashtag that underscored her status as one of the brand’s endorsers.

In the 12 hours or so since the photo series went live on Instagram, it has received close to 19,000 likes from the model’s 1.6 million followers. Her fans also left more than 270 comments where they praised her for her good looks and gym-honed physique, with most of them doing so by dropping a plethora of emoji.

“Pure Flawless Beauty,” one person wrote, adding several heart-eye, heart, thumbs-up, and flame emoji.

“B E A Uitful!!!!!!. That little tat is cute,” a second fan commented.

“Now that’s the best picture i seen of u yet,” a third user gushed.

“Girl you’re rocking that outfit,” a fourth follower complimented.

Less than a day prior to the new update, Qimmah stunned her followers yet again in another slideshow where she posed in a long-sleeved patterned mini dress, drawing eyes to her well-toned thighs and legs. That post was also quite popular with her admirers, as it has received over 40,000 likes and 550-plus comments thus far.