Chrishell Stause Looks Very Glam In Shimmery Pink Plunge Gown With Thigh-High Slit For AIA Awards

Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to show off the look she wore at this year’s American Influencer Awards. The Selling Sunset star presented at the ceremony and made sure her fashion game was on point for the occasion.

Stause stunned in a shimmery pink gown that fell to the floor. The item of clothing was low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The dress featured a thigh-high slit on the left side, which helped showcase her legs. Stause paired the outfit with strappy heels that showed off her painted pedicured toes. She kept her nails short and decorated them with a coat of polish that was a similar shade to her attire. Stause accessorized with dangling earrings and styled her blond hair up, leaving the sides down to frame her face.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Stause was captured from head-to-toe in front of a fireplace. The reality star placed on hand on her hip while gazing directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, Stause was snapped in front of the American Influencer Awards’ red carpet backdrop. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant pushed one leg forward and rested both her hands underneath her chin. She puckered up her lips slightly and sported a smirky expression.

In the third slide, Stause attached another pic of her in front of the fireplace closer-up. She gazed down to her left gave fans a better look at her hair and makeup.

Stause expressed that she had fun presenting at the AIA Awards and wished all the nominees luck. She thanked her hairstylist Bradley Leake and makeup artist Nicholas for “another fun glam.”

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 129,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“The glow the face the legs the hair the dress… She’s an icon she’s a legend and she IS the moment,” one user wrote.

“PINK IS YOUR COLOR,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“HOLY FORKING SHIRT YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE,” remarked a third passionate fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I love this look soooo much! You are a living Barbie doll! Have fun beautiful!” a fourth admirer commented.

Slaying with her fashion is nothing new for Stause. At this year’s People’s Choice Awards, she wowed in a low-cut shimmery silver dress that featured a black criss-cross pattern all over. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stause completed the look with strappy black heels.