Gabby Allen Flexes Her Glutes In Skintight Workout Attire: ‘Booty Builder’

Gabby revealed that she has a new 'butt burner' in the works.

British fitness model Gabby Allen proved that her workouts targeting the glutes get results in her latest Instagram share.

The 28-year-old former Love Island star showed off the round shape and lifted appearance of her toned derriere in a video that she posted on November 18. Gabby’s body glistened with sweat, as if she’d just completed a tough workout. Her exercise attire was a lilac set from the sportswear brand Leesh.

Her sports bra featured spaghetti straps, a racerback design, and a gathered front that enhanced her perky cleavage. Meanwhile, her matching leggings did a lot to emphasize her eye-popping curves below the waist. The pants clung to her figure like a second skin, and they boasted a seam down the back to make them fit her booty even better. The number had a figure-flattering high waist and textured details on the sides.

Gabby completed her outfit with a pair of white trainers with patterned midsoles. She wore a white smartwatch, and she had a pair of earbuds in her ears. Her blond hair was pulled back in a messy bun.

The influencer expertly displayed her body from all its best angles in a selfie video. She began by holding the camera up and out to provide a peek at her toned chest and sculpted abs. She playfully puckered her plump pout while she teased her viewers by tugging the neckline of her top down.

Next, she filmed herself in a full-length mirror located in a dining area. Gabby struck a variation of a pose that she often uses to show off her physique. She stood with one leg straight and the other stretched back behind her. This highlighted her posterior’s peachy appearance, her stomach’s flat shape, and her quads’ massive size. She slightly twisted her waist from side to side while brushing a piece of hair back behind her ear.

In another shot, she slowly angled her backside toward the camera for a better view. Her clip concluded with a closer view of her butt. She flexed one cheek a few times to display how tight and toned her glutes are.

Gabby used her video to promote her upcoming IGTV fitness program that targets the glutes, describing it as a “butt burner.”

The isolated muscle movement at the end of the clip was a hit with her followers.

“Hahahahah it’s the bum tense for meee,” wrote her fellow Love Island alum Georgia Harrison.

“I can’t even do that with my arm! You are a goddess,” read another response to her post.

“Hard work paying off. You have shaped those buns nicely,” a third admirer commented.