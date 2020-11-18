Michael B. Jordan’s Latest Rumored Girlfriend: Who Is Firyal Nur Al Hossain?

Actor Michael B. Jordan told People during his “Sexiest Man Alive” interview that he is single, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on who he’s dating at any given time. Most recently, it was rumored that he was in a relationship with Swedish singer/songwriter Snoh Aalegra after he appeared in the music video for her song “Whoa.” Earlier this month, new information came out that he was dating fashion designer Firyal Nur Al Hossain.

He has also been linked to Victoria’s Secret model Cindy Bruna, actress Kiki Layne and rapper Iggy Azalea. Fellow Black Panther star, Lupita Nyong’o, is also on his “hookup” list.

Most of the relationships are speculation since Michael has traditionally kept his love life private and has remained single for significant lengths of time. He told GQ in 2018 he does this to avoid putting women he’s paired with under the scrutiny of his fans, which frustrates him. He claimed at the time, whenever he is seen out with anyone of the female persuasion, people assume he’s in a relationship. He reiterated that frustration to People.

“But it’s like, I could meet you, right now, boom, right here. Me and you sitting here chilling, whatever. Meal, whatever. Somebody could be over there, see this. And all of a sudden, you’re my girl now.”

This latest report wasn’t based on speculation, however. According to Ace Showbiz, a friend of Firyal’s anonymously outed the pair as a couple.

“They met through mutual fashion industry friends when he was shooting his Coach campaign. Michaels [sic] been crushing on her for a minute,” the source claimed.

She also noted the frequency in which Michael comments on Firyal’s Instagram posts, saying “if you find out her IG handle you’ll see him comment on most of her pictures.”

You can see those likes, comments and fire emoji here.

So who is Firyal Nur Al Hossain?

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Firyal Is A Fashion Designer

Firyal works for the Italian fashion house Gucci in their Brand and Culture department. She also has her own line of African luxury streetwear, Nurclothing, which, according to Tuko, blends Ethiopian fabric for shorts and shirts while also offering more “exotic pieces.”

According to the brand’s about us page, the design focus of the clothing is about celebrating women and keeping feminism alive.

The line has achieved international success and has been worn by celebrities, including dressing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for Paris Fashion Week 2014.

Her Mom Is Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary For Sports, Heritage And Culture, Amina Mohammed

Firyal is one of Amina Mohammed’s six children — two biological and four adopted. Sec. Mohammed currently serves as Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture.

Before being appointed Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage and Culture, Sec. Mohammed served as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs from May 2013 to February 2018 and Cabinet Secretary for Education from January 2018 to March 2019.

While she worked in foreign affairs, How Africa claimed she was “the best Minister to ever serve in her current docket.”

Despite the connection, Firyal has not banked her career on her mother’s reputation. She did, however, follow in her mom’s footsteps along the way, having graduated from the United States International University of Nairobi with a degree in international relations.

It also seems, according to Tuko, that her love life is as private as Michael’s, so whatever their relationship may be, it most likely will remain between the pair.