NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall & No. 2 Pick

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams eyeing to make major upgrades on their roster this offseason. Though they don’t have enough money to chase big names in the 2020 free agency, they currently have a plethora of interesting assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal. One of the players that the Warriors could target on the trade market this fall is Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors may consider sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons. Though he remains hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, Siegel believes that Simmons and the Warriors would be a “match made in heaven.”

“Adding Ben Simmons to the Golden State Warriors would be a match made in heaven as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson could play off-the-ball where they are at their best. Simmons is a guy that can guard numerous positions on the court and next to Draymond Green, could make the Warriors one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. With Golden State’s ability to shoot with their Hall-of-Fame backcourt in Curry and Thompson, Simmons would not have to be anything more than a facilitator and would not have to change his game.”

Simmons would undeniably be an intriguing addition to Golden State. Despite his inability to space the floor, he could still boost the Warriors’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, playmaker, and lockdown defender. Last season, he averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, eight assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 58 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Being traded to Golden State would also be beneficial for Simmons. Compared to the Sixers, playing for the Warriors would give him a better chance of winning his first NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. Also, having Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as his teammates could help him unlock his three-point shooting skills.

Meanwhile, for the Sixers, the potential deal is about adding players that are a better fit with Joel Embiid. Unlike Simmons, Wiggins and Paschall are capable of spacing the floor, which would allow Embiid to focus more on dominating under the basket. The Sixers would definitely miss Simmons’ playmaking, but they could immediately address that issue by using the No. 2 overall pick to select either LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.