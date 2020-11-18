Normani Models Blue Lace Underwear Set From Savage X Fenty

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The former Fifth Harmony member is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s fashion brand Savage X Fenty and proved why she is the perfect candidate to promote their attire.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a blue bra with lace detailing. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms of the same color and went barefoot for the occasion. Normani showed off her pedicured toes while keeping her fingernails short. She didn’t opt for many accessories but did decorate her chest with a couple of necklaces. Normani tied the majority of her dark hair up but left the sides at the front down to frame her face.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to four images in the upload.

In the first shot, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was captured sitting in front of a curtain backdrop with one leg stretched forward. Normani rested one hand on the floor and tilted her face to the right, which helped showcase her profile. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and radiated beauty.

In the third slide, the entertainer laid down on her side but lifted the upper part of her body off the floor. Normani rested her left hand on her thigh while staring over to her right.

In the fourth and final frame, she sat up straight with her knees raised. Normani closed her eyes, linked her feet together but parted her legs slightly.

For her caption, she referenced lyrics from Tweet’s song with Missy Elliott, “Oops (Oh My).”

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 443,000 likes and over 3,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“The way you get prettier as the days go by I’m just not understanding,” one user wrote.

“Oh my god how can someone be this perfect,” another person shared.

“You are so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“You are so perfect, are you the goddess Aphrodite?” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her fashion choices is nothing new for Normani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut, orange dress that appeared to be made out of silk material for Teen Vogue. The songstress sported her long, dark hair down and in braids, but left the baby hairs on her forehead.