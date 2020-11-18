Vicky Aisha Bares Curvy Booty In A Thong Bodysuit For Flirty Slideshow

Curvy model Vicky Aisha tantalized many of her 2.6 Instagram followers with her shapely backside in a sizzling new update shared November 17. The Aussie beauty uploaded three photos of herself in a revealing thong bodysuit, flaunting her bodacious booty as she lounged on her tummy on a fur rug.

Vicky left little to the imagination in the strappy, tan one-piece, which boasted an outrageous high cut that fully bared her buns. The sides came up high on her waist, flaunting her curvaceous hip and flashing a small portion of her toned midriff. The bodysuit sat low on her chest, causing her buxom curves to spill out over the daring neckline. Thin, spaghetti straps framed her generous décolletage area, calling attention to her deep cleavage.

The sexy design aside, the outfit caught the eye with its chic, glossy print, which resembled leopard spots. The look also showed off Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection, leaving her sleeve tats on full display and giving fans a peek at the ink on her hip and calf. The beige rug made her caramel-colored attire stand out even more, further emphasizing the vast expanse of skin left on show.

Vicky paired the scanty garment with a playful hairstyle, pulling up her long, golden tresses into braided buns. A few rebel tendrils framed her face, emphasizing her gorgeous features. She spruced up the hot look with a few accessories, rocking an industrial piercing on top of her small hoop earring collection, as well as her customary nose ring.

The busty blonde showed both her seductive and goofy side in an array of flirty poses. In the first pic, she rested her chin on the back of her hand and was smiling from ear to ear. The second photo saw her holding up the peace sign as she puckered up for a kiss. For the last snap, the bombshell coquettishly stuck out her tongue, shooting a wide-eyed glance upward.

The 29-year-old leaned on her elbows in all three shots, prompting up her torso up and showcasing her abundant cleavage. She kicked up her feet, elegantly crossing one leg over the other and displaying her bare soles. The photos captured her in mid-profile, affording a great view of her voluptuous assets.

In her caption, Vicky urged fans to comment their favorite photo, asking them to motivate their choice.

“It’s difficult to choose because you look amazing in all three,” wrote one person. “#2 is a cool look and it highlights those juicy lips,” they eventually decided.

“The second one! Makes you look alluring!!” agreed another Instagrammer, adding a pair of hearts.

“#3 shows your silly and sexy side,” opined a third fan, who further expressed their adoration with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

Other followers were content with simply gushing over Vicky’s beauty, flooding the comments section with compliments.

“Love your hair. Makeup is beautiful. And your smile lights up the whole room,” penned one of her devoted admirers, who left a trail of and loving emoji. “Don’t forget those gorgeous eyes.”